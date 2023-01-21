Winter Returns

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a fairly chilly day today, temperatures and winds will drop, with lows in the low to mid 20′s with fairly calm winds. Tomorrow we will see lots of sunshine and highs build into the low 50′s with those calm winds sticking around. The main story is Monday night into Tuesday where it is looking more and more likely that we will see our first measurable snowfall of the season. This does look to be an all-snow event with plenty of cold air being locked in place. The only uncertainty as of right now is how much moisture will be available during this time frame.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.