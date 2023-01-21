Who's Hiring?
Community reacts to Johnson Tank Farm fire near Borger

A refinery’s ‘tank farm’ in Hutchinson County sent six workers to the hospital on Tuesday.
A refinery’s ‘tank farm’ in Hutchinson County sent six workers to the hospital on Tuesday.(KFDA)
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A refinery’s ‘tank farm’ in Hutchinson County sent six workers to the hospital on Tuesday.

At approximately 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, January 17, 2023, a fire occurred at the Borger Complex in Borger, Texas. Emergency personnel immediately responded. The fire was extinguished, and all personnel were accounted for. Six individuals were transported to area hospitals to receive medical attention. Precautionary air monitoring conducted outside of the complex indicated no readings of concern. All appropriate regulatory notifications were made. The safety of our people, the community, and the environment are of the utmost importance to our company, and these priorities will guide our efforts as we investigate the cause of the incident. We thank our emergency responders, local and state emergency services and Hutchinson County Local Emergency Planning Committee for their assistance throughout this incident.

Phillips 66

NewsChannel10 traveled to the surrounding towns to learn how this incident has affected the community.

Delani Davis, who lives outside of Stinnett, says she watched everything unfold from her own porch.

“The kids and I, we just stood out and we watched the helicopters come in and explain to them what happened,” said Davis.

Her husband works near the Johnson Tank Farm, making things even scarier.

“That’s the first time I’ve ever seen, the fire and the smoke in the plant, like something to go wrong and so it’s kind of true, you never know, you never know what could happen,” said Davis.

She says it was a reality-check.

“You never know when it’s going to be your last and especially when you have husbands who work in a high risk job, you just love and communicate and just understand that when they’re walking out the door that could be the last or they could come home and then not be themselves,” said Davis.

An anonymous source says the scene on Tuesday was chaotic, but communication is what saved the incident from becoming worse.

They also added OSHA, along with several other agencies, have been on the scene since the fire.

We do know Phillips 66 is investigating a cause of the incident.

It will not comment at this time on the workers conditions, out of respect for the families involved.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

