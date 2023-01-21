Who's Hiring?
Suspect arrested in man’s death on New York subway track

A suspect was awaiting arraignment Saturday in the death of a man who was pushed onto a subway...
A suspect was awaiting arraignment Saturday in the death of a man who was pushed onto a subway track and suffered a head injury, authorities said.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — A suspect was awaiting arraignment Saturday in the death of a man who was pushed onto a subway track and suffered a head injury, authorities said.

Andre Boyce, 28, was arrested on a manslaughter charge. It’s not immediately clear whether he has an attorney who can speak to the charges, and a call to a possible number for his Manhattan address rang unanswered Saturday morning.

Police got a call around 2 a.m. Friday that a man was shoved onto the southbound No. 1 line track. Officers were posted at the station and responded, finding a 34-year-old man on the track with a head wound, police said in a release.

The man, whose name hasn’t been released, died after being taken to a hospital.

Authorities haven’t released information on what interaction, if any, the man had with Boyce before ending up on the tracks.

