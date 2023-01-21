Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

Randall basketball handles Pampa, boys and girls cruise to another victory

VIDEO: Randall basketball handles Pampa, boys and girls cruise to another victory
By KJ Doyle
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall took down Pampa in a pair of games over at Randall High School on Friday night.

The Lady Raiders took the victory 54-29 behind another great performance from Sadie Sanchez. She led Randall in scoring once again with 18, 11 of which came in the first quarter. Ashley Norman had 12 points on the night as well. Cambree Dyer and Berlin Bartlett led the way for Pampa with eight each.

Meanwhile, the Randall boys team also took care of business, taking down the Harvesters 62-47.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Potter County officials have identified the remains found near the area of Indian Hill Road and...
Remains found near Indian Hill Road confirmed to be missing Potter County man
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for sexual assault of a child.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers find man wanted for sexual assault of a child
A man has been charged for murder after his wife died from a stab wound in the neck after...
Husband charged for murder after woman dies of stab wound in neck in Clovis
Video sent in from a viewer shows a fire at the Murphy Gas station in Hereford today.
Gas station catches fire in Hereford
Three are facing federal charges after letters soaked with meth were being sent to an inmate in...
3 facing charges after letters soaked in meth were sent to inmate in Potter County Detention Center

Latest News

Palo Duro Lady Dons pick up second straight victory, beat Caprock 51-48
Palo Duro Lady Dons pick up second straight victory, beat Caprock 51-48
Canyon head coach Tate Lombard in the Lady Eagles 78-19 win over Perryton.
Canyon dominates in district action against Perryton
Nazareth picks up the win over Happy.
Nazareth boys and girls take down Happy in rivalry matchup
sport
SPORTS DRIVE: Greg Kerr