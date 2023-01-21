Randall basketball handles Pampa, boys and girls cruise to another victory

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall took down Pampa in a pair of games over at Randall High School on Friday night.

The Lady Raiders took the victory 54-29 behind another great performance from Sadie Sanchez. She led Randall in scoring once again with 18, 11 of which came in the first quarter. Ashley Norman had 12 points on the night as well. Cambree Dyer and Berlin Bartlett led the way for Pampa with eight each.

Meanwhile, the Randall boys team also took care of business, taking down the Harvesters 62-47.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.