Palo Duro Lady Dons pick up second straight victory, beat Caprock 51-48

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Palo Duro Lady Dons took down the Caprock Lady Longhorns at home on Friday.

The Lady Dons came into the game off a big win over Plainview on Tuesday. They took that momentum with them into the game against Caprock and came away with yet another close victory. The margin of victory over the two games combined was just five points, with the 62-60 win over Plainview and 51-48 win over Caprock. After starting district play off 0-2, the Lady Dons have bounced back in a big way to move to 2-2 in district play.

The boys team also took down Caprock in blowout fashion, 83-46. They remain unbeaten in district play as they prepare for a matchup with Amarillo High next week following an open date on Tuesday.

