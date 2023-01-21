Nazareth boys and girls take down Happy in rivalry matchup

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The #11 ranked Nazareth girls team and the #6 ranked Nazareth boys team went on the road and took down the Happy Cowboys and Cowgirls.

The Swifts took down Happy 45-33. Kayle Rogers played a key role in the paint for the Swifts. For the Cowboys, Kyton Johnson (11 points) and Jimmy Reyes (9 points) led the way in scoring.

The Swiftettes dominated in their game 56-16. Despite the loss, it was an impressive game for Cowgirls guard Brittney Gibson shined with 13 points and some impressive defense showcased in her highlights tonight.

