Canyon dominates in district action against Perryton

By KJ Doyle
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:31 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Eagles came away with two huge victories over Perryton on Friday night.

The boys team won 57-21 over Perryton and held the Rangers scoreless in the fourth quarter and to just two points in the second quarter.

The girls team won in absolutely dominant fashion behind an unbelievable run coming out of halftime. The Lady Eagles outscored the Rangerettes 25-0 in the third quarter. They went on to win 78-19.

Both Canyon boys and girls remain undefeated in district play.

