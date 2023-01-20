Walmart donates $5,000 to the Bridge, Boys Ranch for new video recording equipment

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Walmart donated $5,000 checks to the Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center and Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch today.

Leaders from both nonprofit organizations were there to receive the checks from Walmart at the Bridge’s location, 804 Quail Creek Dr.

The money will go toward new video recording equipment for forensic interviews with children.

Randall County Criminal District Attorney Richard Love explained how the equipment can better help children who are facing difficult times.

“These kids have already had a horrible thing happen to them,” Love said. “The Bridge provides a child friendly location for them and we benefit from that because they’re able to video record their interviews.”

Love said the recording equipment will let children review their interviews prior to a court date, especially since some trials take place one or two years after an incident.

“They don’t have to go to the police station or they don’t have to go to CPS and be in that environment that you find in the police station where they can come here and be comfortable and talk about what the horrible things that have happened to them,” Love said.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.