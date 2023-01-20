Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

Two Snow Chances

By Kevin Selle
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A tricky forecast for the next several days. Friday evening and early Saturday there is a chance for some scattered showers, even a rumble of thunder, across the Panhandle. Late night some snow may develop across the northern and northwestern Texas Panhandle and the Oklahoma Panhandle. While the computer forecast models are trending toward lower snow amounts, 1 to 2 inches is not out of the question. Another storm will bring a chance of snow late Monday and Tuesday. One model shows the potential for several inches across most of the Panhandle, another has very little. Expect changes as we get closer!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Potter County officials have identified the remains found near the area of Indian Hill Road and...
Remains found near Indian Hill Road confirmed to be missing Potter County man
Amarillo police are investigating a late night crash that left one woman dead.
Amarillo Police investigating crash that left one woman dead
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for sexual assault of a child.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for sexual assault of a child
Amarillo Police Department said they were called a 6:45 p.m. this evening about the missing...
Clovis woman located and safe, Amarillo police say
A man has been charged for murder after his wife died from a stab wound in the neck after...
Husband charged for murder after woman dies of stab wound in neck in Clovis

Latest News

Two Snow Chances
Doppler Dave Tracks Some Snow In Our Northern Counties
VIDEO: Doppler Dave weather forecast, 01/19
VIDEO: Doppler Dave weather forecast, 01/19
Early Thursday Outlook with Tanner
Early Thursday Outlook with Tanner