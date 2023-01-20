Two Snow Chances

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A tricky forecast for the next several days. Friday evening and early Saturday there is a chance for some scattered showers, even a rumble of thunder, across the Panhandle. Late night some snow may develop across the northern and northwestern Texas Panhandle and the Oklahoma Panhandle. While the computer forecast models are trending toward lower snow amounts, 1 to 2 inches is not out of the question. Another storm will bring a chance of snow late Monday and Tuesday. One model shows the potential for several inches across most of the Panhandle, another has very little. Expect changes as we get closer!

