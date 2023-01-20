Tracking Some Snow

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today will be similar to yesterday, with highs in the low 50′s with lots of sunshine. The winds will pick up a bit today, ranging anywhere from 15 to 25 mph. Those winds will stick around into the day tomorrow, where the northern part of the area will see some snow showers , maybe accumulating anywhere from a coating up to 2-3 inches. The accumulating snow will mainly be confined to the area around the OK panhandle, not much is expected elsewhere in the viewing area. A more widespread snow event is looking more likely for the area Monday into Tuesday. It’s not looking like a blockbuster snow event by any means, but it could give a lot of areas their first measurable snowfall of the winter season.

