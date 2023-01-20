Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

PHOTOS: Deion Sanders’ home hits market for $1.5 million

Pro football superstar Deion Sanders has listed his Mississippi property for $1.5 million. (Source: WLBT)
By Josh Carter, Joseph Doehring and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Pro Football Hall of Fame player Deion Sanders is selling his Mississippi home.

Sanders has listed his Canton property for $1.5 million which includes a 5,300-square-foot home that sits on more than 42 acres.

Pro football superstar Deion Sanders has listed his Mississippi property for $1.5 million.
Pro football superstar Deion Sanders has listed his Mississippi property for $1.5 million.(Realtor)

The home is described as a “farmhouse oasis” with five bedrooms and six bathrooms that was built in 2011, according to the listing.

A barn is located on the property with stables along with a pool, hot tub and lake.

Pro football superstar Deion Sanders has listed his Mississippi property for $1.5 million.
Pro football superstar Deion Sanders has listed his Mississippi property for $1.5 million.(Realtor)

The Hall of Famer has listed his property for sale after taking over as head coach at the University of Colorado.

Before announcing the move, Sanders was Jackson State’s head coach from 2020 where he guided the Tigers to consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference titles.

More information on the property is available online.

Pro football superstar Deion Sanders has listed his Mississippi property for $1.5 million.
Pro football superstar Deion Sanders has listed his Mississippi property for $1.5 million.(Realtor)

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Potter County officials have identified the remains found near the area of Indian Hill Road and...
Remains found near Indian Hill Road confirmed to be missing Potter County man
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for sexual assault of a child.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers find man wanted for sexual assault of a child
A man has been charged for murder after his wife died from a stab wound in the neck after...
Husband charged for murder after woman dies of stab wound in neck in Clovis
Video sent in from a viewer shows a fire at the Murphy Gas station in Hereford today.
Gas station catches fire in Hereford
Officials: 4 found dead after house fire in Clovis
Officials identify 3 of the 4 victims killed in house fire in Clovis

Latest News

First post-Roe March for Life leads to the Capitol in new era
First post-Roe March for Life leads to the Capitol in new era
A woman stands in front of a display of destroyed Russian tanks and armored vehicles in...
Ex-SEAL dies in Ukraine; 6th known American killed in war
A police department said a girl has requested DNA sampling for a cookie regarding evidence of...
Girl requests police test DNA on Christmas cookie for evidence of Santa Claus
First post-Roe March for Life leads to the Capitol in new era
During a joint operation, Law Enforcement arrested five suspects who were involved in human...
Joint Operation: Law enforcement arrest 5 suspects involved in human trafficking