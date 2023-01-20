Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

Hundreds of golf balls wash ashore after storms

Back-to-back atmospheric rivers have raised water levels, freeing up golf balls that may have...
Back-to-back atmospheric rivers have raised water levels, freeing up golf balls that may have been trapped in water hazards for years.(KSBW via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (CNN) - Hundreds of golf balls have been washing up on California’s Carmel River State Beach.

The unusual winter storms appear to be responsible for funneling them down the Carmel River into the Pacific.

Back-to-back atmospheric rivers have raised water levels, freeing up golf balls that may have been trapped in water hazards for years.

Many appear to have originated from nearby Pebble Beach, as the ninth and 10th holes have ocean views.

Golfers who flocked to the beach say it has been a ball bonanza, with the majority of them in still very playable shape.

“So, this is my third day down here, and I get about 50 to 100 in a half hour, and I’ve seen a lot of other people picking up balls throughout the days,” resident Conall Jones said. “There’s still a lot, though, and they’re going to keep getting pushed up onto the beach, so there’s plenty.”

CNN, POOL, KSBW, KCRA, KMAX, KOVR, KCBS, KCAL, SONOMA COUNTY FIRE DISTRICT, CAL FIRE CZU, POOL, KSBW, KCRA, KMAX/KOVR, KCBS/KCAL, Sonoma County Fire District, C

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Potter County officials have identified the remains found near the area of Indian Hill Road and...
Remains found near Indian Hill Road confirmed to be missing Potter County man
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for sexual assault of a child.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers find man wanted for sexual assault of a child
A man has been charged for murder after his wife died from a stab wound in the neck after...
Husband charged for murder after woman dies of stab wound in neck in Clovis
Video sent in from a viewer shows a fire at the Murphy Gas station in Hereford today.
Gas station catches fire in Hereford
Officials: 4 found dead after house fire in Clovis
Officials identify 3 of the 4 victims killed in house fire in Clovis

Latest News

Crypto lending company Genesis is seeking Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as faltering prices...
Crypto lender Genesis files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
A 39-year-old pregnant woman in California sought medical help after her Apple Watch warned her...
Pregnant woman says Apple Watch warning saved her life
The Biden administration is stuck in a standoff with Germany over tanks for Ukraine.
US, allies to discuss military aid for Ukraine
An Amarillo man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for threatening to execute...
Amarillo man sentenced to 2 years in federal prison after threatening rabbi’s