EPD releases identity of Walmart shooting suspect

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms authorities responded to an active shooter situation on Thursday night.

We’re expecting to learn more about the situation during a press conference with the Evansville Police Department at 2:30 p.m.

Dispatch says this happened at the Walmart located on South Red Bank Road in Evansville.

The call originally came in at around 9:59 p.m.

Police say they have identified the suspect as 25-year-old Ronald Mosley II.

Authorities say Mosley was a former employee at the store.

According to EPD, the female victim who was shot currently works at Walmart. The woman was flown to a hospital to be treated. Her condition is currently unknown.

Sgt. Anna Gray with the Evansville Police Department tells 14 News that when police arrived, officers immediately entered the building.

“Officers were on scene very quickly, went right into Walmart,” Sgt. Gray said. “We were given a description of the suspect. Officers then began to look for the suspect.”

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the shooting, with both deputies and police officers going inside to locate the gunman.

“Immediately, we assembled a team with the Evansville Police Department, and began to look for the threat,” Vanderburgh County Sheriff Noah Robinson said. “You may recall that decades ago, the Columbine model, that came across – when you secure a scene and wait for reinforcements to contain a situation. That’s no longer a model we practice. If there’s active gunfire, we immediately go to the threat and neutralize that threat, to minimize the loss of life.”

Police say when law enforcement entered the building, Mosley opened fire at officers. Multiple police officers returned fire.

Gray says Mosley would fire and then run off, leading the officers around the store.

The gunman was shot and killed.

According to EPD, the threat has been neutralized.

Sgt. Gray says at least one person was shot and taken to the hospital, but there could be more victims.

Officials say anyone who was at the store or was injured in the incident need to contact police.

Walmart officials released the following statement about Thursday’s shooting:

The entire Walmart family is shocked by the senseless violence that occurred at our Evansville store, and our hearts are with our associate at this time. As we learn more, we’ll do everything we can to support our associates as they cope with this tragedy.

We’re thankful for the local first responders and will continue working with law enforcement through the course of their investigation.

We will continue to update this story as it develops.

You can watch our live coverage from Thursday night in the video below:

EPD: 1 injured, suspect dead in Walmart shooting

Authorities provide updates on Walmart shooting in Evansville

