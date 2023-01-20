Who's Hiring?
Dumas man on motorcycle dead after 2-vehicle crash in Moore County

A Dumas man who was riding a motorcycle is dead after a two-vehicle crash early Friday morning in Moore County.
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A Dumas man who was riding a motorcycle is dead after a two-vehicle crash early Friday morning in Moore County.

About 7:00 a.m. today, 35-year-old Andres Enrique Ricardo Torres was driving eastbound on U.S. 87 on a 2003 Yamaha motorcycle, about two miles west of Dumas, according to Texas Department of Transportation.

About that time, a 2010 Jeep Liberty was traveling westbound on U.S. 87 when Torres failed to yield right-of-way to oncoming traffic.

Torres attempted to turn left in the path of the Jeep, resulting in the crash.

Torres was wearing a helmet and was taken to a hospital where he later died from injuries received from the crash.

No other injuries were reported.

TxDPS is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

