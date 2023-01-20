Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

DPS: Man dead after crash near Wellington

DPS are investigating a crash resulting one man dead near Wellington this morning.
DPS are investigating a crash resulting one man dead near Wellington this morning.(Source: Gray News)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLINGSWORTH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS are investigating a crash resulting one man dead near Wellington this morning.

According to DPS, this morning at around 1 a.m., a Toyota 4 Runner driven by 57-year-old Keith Wright was traveling southbound on CR 180, near Wellington when Wright lost control.

Wright entered a side skid, traveled into the west ditch, and rolled over multiple times, ejecting him. The Toyota came to rest back on the road on its left side.

Wright was pronounced dead on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Potter County officials have identified the remains found near the area of Indian Hill Road and...
Remains found near Indian Hill Road confirmed to be missing Potter County man
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for sexual assault of a child.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers find man wanted for sexual assault of a child
A man has been charged for murder after his wife died from a stab wound in the neck after...
Husband charged for murder after woman dies of stab wound in neck in Clovis
Video sent in from a viewer shows a fire at the Murphy Gas station in Hereford today.
Gas station catches fire in Hereford
Officials: 4 found dead after house fire in Clovis
Officials identify 3 of the 4 victims killed in house fire in Clovis

Latest News

Crosby County Sheriff's Office badge (Source: Facebook)
Sheriff’s Office says Crosby Co. received ‘false statement’ in Ralls kidnapping incident
An Amarillo man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for threatening to execute...
Amarillo man sentenced to 2 years in federal prison after threatening rabbis
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for sexual assault of a child.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers find man wanted for sexual assault of a child
Salvation Army
Toot N’ Totum donates over $42,000 to Salvation Army