DPS: Man dead after crash near Wellington

COLLINGSWORTH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS are investigating a crash resulting one man dead near Wellington this morning.

According to DPS, this morning at around 1 a.m., a Toyota 4 Runner driven by 57-year-old Keith Wright was traveling southbound on CR 180, near Wellington when Wright lost control.

Wright entered a side skid, traveled into the west ditch, and rolled over multiple times, ejecting him. The Toyota came to rest back on the road on its left side.

Wright was pronounced dead on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

