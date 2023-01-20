Don’t Forget, it’s Still Winter

As we’re gearing up for the weekend, some of you will welcome it in with a little snow! For your Friday night, expect an incoming system to bring some moisture in the evening and overnight hours. Right now, scattered showers seem most likely for more of the area, and snow is limited to the north/northwestern parts of the area, where an inch to three inches can be expected. Winds will shift out of the north tomorrow, plummeting our highs down into the 40s. This system will move out by late Saturday, ahead of our next system slated for late Monday, which could bring more snow to more of the area.

