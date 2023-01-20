Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

Don’t Forget, it’s Still Winter

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

As we’re gearing up for the weekend, some of you will welcome it in with a little snow! For your Friday night, expect an incoming system to bring some moisture in the evening and overnight hours. Right now, scattered showers seem most likely for more of the area, and snow is limited to the north/northwestern parts of the area, where an inch to three inches can be expected. Winds will shift out of the north tomorrow, plummeting our highs down into the 40s. This system will move out by late Saturday, ahead of our next system slated for late Monday, which could bring more snow to more of the area.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Potter County officials have identified the remains found near the area of Indian Hill Road and...
Remains found near Indian Hill Road confirmed to be missing Potter County man
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for sexual assault of a child.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers find man wanted for sexual assault of a child
A man has been charged for murder after his wife died from a stab wound in the neck after...
Husband charged for murder after woman dies of stab wound in neck in Clovis
Video sent in from a viewer shows a fire at the Murphy Gas station in Hereford today.
Gas station catches fire in Hereford
Officials: 4 found dead after house fire in Clovis
Officials identify 3 of the 4 victims killed in house fire in Clovis

Latest News

Weekend Outlook with Shelden 1/20
Weekend Outlook with Shelden 1/20
Early Friday Outlook with Tanner
Early Friday Outlook with Tanner
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Tracking Some Snow
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Two Snow Chances