Caprock Longhorns and Palo Duro Dons set to square off on Friday

By Preston Moore
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After an amazing Tuesday night of basketball in the Texas panhandle, the Caprock Longhorns and Palo Duro Dons will face off on TPSN this Friday.

Both the boys are girls games will be streamed live. Both Caprock teams are still seeking that first district win of the season. Both the dons boys and girls teams are coming off a pair of razor thin victories against Plainview.

Caprock boys head coach Michael Jackson knows one palo duro player in particular will present quite the challenge for his longhorns.

“Number 14, he’s pretty good.” Jackson said of Palo Duro star guard Audi Luckey. “They’re pretty sound with what they do. They’re different from a lot of the teams in the past with the press. I think they have a different identity as far as that goes. Maybe not as skilled, but they play really really hard.”

You can stream the games live on TPSN Sports starting at 6pm with the boys game starting at 7:30. Click here to watch the game live!

