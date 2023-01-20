Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

Candles sold at Ross Dress for Less recalled over combustion concerns

Scented candles sold at Ross Dress for Less last year are being recalled.
Scented candles sold at Ross Dress for Less last year are being recalled.(Source: Consumer Product Safety Commission/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some scented candles sold at discount retailer Ross Dress for Less are being recalled because of a fire and injury hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the Taylor and Finch Six-Wick Scented Candles can combust while lit, causing the glass container to break.

According to the agency, Ross received five reports of this happening with the candles, with one report of a minor injury.

The recalled candles come in two scents: spiced apple and rosewood, and cedarwood and clove.

They sold for $17 at Ross locations nationwide from August through October of 2022.

They can be returned to the store for a full refund.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Potter County officials have identified the remains found near the area of Indian Hill Road and...
Remains found near Indian Hill Road confirmed to be missing Potter County man
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for sexual assault of a child.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers find man wanted for sexual assault of a child
A man has been charged for murder after his wife died from a stab wound in the neck after...
Husband charged for murder after woman dies of stab wound in neck in Clovis
Video sent in from a viewer shows a fire at the Murphy Gas station in Hereford today.
Gas station catches fire in Hereford
Officials: 4 found dead after house fire in Clovis
Officials identify 3 of the 4 victims killed in house fire in Clovis

Latest News

First post-Roe March for Life leads to the Capitol in new era
First post-Roe March for Life leads to the Capitol in new era
A woman stands in front of a display of destroyed Russian tanks and armored vehicles in...
Ex-SEAL dies in Ukraine; 6th known American killed in war
A police department said a girl has requested DNA sampling for a cookie regarding evidence of...
Girl requests police test DNA on Christmas cookie for evidence of Santa Claus
First post-Roe March for Life leads to the Capitol in new era
During a joint operation, Law Enforcement arrested five suspects who were involved in human...
Joint Operation: Law enforcement arrest 5 suspects involved in human trafficking