Applications open for civic leadership program ‘Forward’ that launches in spring 2023

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Elevate Amarillo has announced the launch of Forward, a leadership development program in collaboration with the Innovation Outpost and Forward 48 based.

This program, launching May 2, is limited to 38 spots for the highest achievers under the age of 40 in the Panhandle region to learn from transformational leaders.

Each session of Forward is designed to give a diverse set of participants an engaging, hands-on learning experience that will equip them with the skills and knowledge they need to define the region’s future.

Forward sessions will take place each Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. for six consecutive weeks beginning May 2 and ending June 6.

Sessions will be held in-person at Innovation Outpost located at 1220 S Polk St.

To apply, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

