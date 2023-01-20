Who's Hiring?
Amarillo man sentenced to 2 years in federal prison after threatening rabbi’s

An Amarillo man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for threatening to execute...
An Amarillo man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for threatening to execute three prominent Jewish rabbis.(Randall County Jail)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for threatening to execute three prominent Jewish rabbis.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, Christopher Stephen Brown pleaded guilty in September of 2022 and was sentenced on Thursday by a U.S. District Judge.

According to plea papers, Brown admitted to making threatening phone calls to the Jewish organization, Chabad Lubavitch.

“Mr. Brown expressed vile anti-Semitism and threatened to commit despicable, violent acts against specific Jewish authorities. We will never stop protecting the Jewish community and other religious groups from such disturbing, hateful conduct.”

In his calls, he threatened to execute several rabbi’s. He also vowed he would tear their eyes and tongues out, blow their heads off and kill every rabbi he could find.

Court documents state that he also sent messages to the organization through their website, calling for death to all Jews.

“Our hope is today’s sentence brings some relief to the affected private citizens, law enforcement and members of the Jewish community at large.” said FBI Dallas Acting Special Agent in Charge James J. Dwyer.

