Amarillo High football stars Mason Graham and Jameson Garcia celebrate commitments to play college football

By KJ Doyle
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two of the star football players from the Amarillo High Sandies celebrated their college commitments today over at the high school.

Mason Graham and Jameson Garcia had friends, family, and coaches speak on their journeys towards playing college football.

Sandies football head coach Chad Dunnam made it clear that the young men already signed their letters of intent, but that didn’t stop Jameson Garcia from pretending to sign despite not having a pen during the event (using nothing but air to fake a signing motion).

Graham will attend New Mexico State while Garcia is heading to San Antonio to attend Incarnate Word.

“It’s something we’ve been working for forever and so, we both texted each other right away after we signed, committed. It’s awesome to do it beside him and do it beside a guy I played with for so long.” Graham said of celebrating with one of his favorite receiving targets last season.

“Me and Mason were the only ones out there working since winter, spring.” Garcia said. “Throwing, running routes and it paid off. I’m really happy for that guy. I love that guy.”

Garcia and Graham helped lead the Sandies to a playoff berth last season, overcoming a 1-3 start to district play. Graham will be moving back to tight end at New Mexico State after playing QB for the Sandies last year.

