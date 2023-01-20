Who's Hiring?
4 candidates apply for mayor, council for Amarillo city elections in May

This was the first week of applying for spots on May’s city elections and four candidates completed the process.(PRNewswire)
By Kevin Welch
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This was the first week of applying for spots on May’s city elections and four candidates completed the process.

Both incumbent City Councilwoman Freda Powell and challenger Tonya Winston are listed on the city’s website.

Tom Sherlen is running for Place three on the council while Hobert Gunny Brown is listed for Place four.

The deadline to file is 5:00 p.m. Feb. 17.

For details on how to apply for the elections, click here.

