Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

VIDEO: Firefighters rescue dog swept away by floodwaters, trapped in storm drain

Firefighters in Southern California rescue dog swept away in floodwaters. (Source: San Bernardino County Fire/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOMA LINDA, Calif. (Gray News/TMX) - First responders in Southern California say a dog has been reunited with its owners after being swept away by floodwaters earlier this week.

According to the San Bernardino County Fire Department, crews responded on Monday to a report of a dog caught in some fast-moving floodwaters.

The 1-year-old Australian shepherd named Seamus reportedly got away from his owner during a walk and was swept into a flood control basin, where he floated away, fire officials said.

Responding firefighters in the area said they were flagged down by an employee at an RV facility who reported hearing a dog barking and seeing it float down the channel to a nearby access tube.

The fire department said crews were able to track down Seamus and find him awaiting rescue in a portion of the storm drain.

San Bernardino County firefighters shared a video of the team rescuing the animal. Crews were able to get Seamus to safety and took him for a ride in one of their fire trucks after the ordeal.

The fire department said its team of firefighters were helped by an identification tag along with an Apple AirTag in locating Seamus.

The Australian shepherd was returned to his home in Loma Linda, and reunited with its owners, fire officials said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Amarillo police are investigating a late night crash that left one woman dead.
Amarillo Police investigating crash that left one woman dead
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for sexual assault of a child.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for sexual assault of a child
Potter County officials have identified the remains found near the area of Indian Hill Road and...
Remains found near Indian Hill Road confirmed to be missing Potter County man
Amarillo Police Department said they were called a 6:45 p.m. this evening about the missing...
Clovis woman located and safe, Amarillo police say
A national real estate monitor said today Buc-ee’s is set to start construction on the east...
CoStar: Buc-ee’s set to start construction in March

Latest News

Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting
FILE - Leslie Jordan poses for a portrait at Pan Pacific Park in the Fairfax district of Los...
Coroner says actor Leslie Jordan died of natural causes
Eric Darcy, 28
Lubbock man sentenced to 25 years for sexually abusing teen
Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who police say was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
Lawyer: 6-year-old who shot teacher has ‘acute disability’
White House scrambles to cover for Biden on classified documents.
Investigation? Review? Biden faces a messaging dilemma