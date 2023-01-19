Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

Two Snow Chances

By Kevin Selle
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A quiet forecast in the short term, then early in the weekend there is a chance for some snow. The forecast models have not been in very good agreement so far, but some light accumulating snow is possible early Saturday, mainly across the northern part of the Panhandle. The Thursday models will bring storm number one into clearer focus. Then another storm on Monday brings another small chance for some accumulating snow. Stay tuned!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 injured in fire at Philips 66 Borger Complex
Highway reopens 6 hours after fire at Phillips 66 Borger Complex
When being interviewed on January 12, Alysia reportedly confessed to OSBI agents that on...
COURT DOCS: Athena Brownfield killed on Christmas (GRAPHIC)
An Amarillo man was sentenced to eight years in prison for flying a victim to Florida for...
Federal court sentences Amarillo man for flying victim to Florida for sex
Amarillo police are investigating a late night crash that left one woman dead.
Amarillo Police investigating crash that left one woman dead
Darla Steve and Zach Smith
Midland baby found safe, Amber Alert discontinued

Latest News

Two Snow Chances
Doppler Dave Tracks A Briefly Quiet Forescast
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave, 01/18
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave, 01/18
Shelden Web Graphic
Winds, Snow, Etc.?