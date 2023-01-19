Two Snow Chances

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A quiet forecast in the short term, then early in the weekend there is a chance for some snow. The forecast models have not been in very good agreement so far, but some light accumulating snow is possible early Saturday, mainly across the northern part of the Panhandle. The Thursday models will bring storm number one into clearer focus. Then another storm on Monday brings another small chance for some accumulating snow. Stay tuned!

