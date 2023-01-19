Toot N’ Totum donates over $42,000 to Salvation Army

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Toot N’ Totum donated over $42,000 to the Salvation Army of Amarillo today.

Over the holiday season, the Salvation Army partnered with Toot N’ Totum for their Red Kettle Campaign and raised over $42,000.

“The funding we receive during the holiday season, it goes to help us do out holiday program such as Angel Tree and Toot N’ Totum was also a partner with that this year, they adopted 160 children.” said Major Tex Ellis, Salvation Army of Amarillo.

The money donated today will help the Salvation Army help others in need throughout 2023.

