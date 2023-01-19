Three Amarillo Wranglers committ to Army West Point

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The Amarillo Wranglers primary goal is to prepare it’s players for the collegiate level. Three Wranglers will get the opportunity to continue to hit the ice together as Pierce Patterson, Jack Ivey, and Ben Ivey all committed to Army West Point.

“It’s awesome,” said Amarillo Wranglers defensemen, Pierce Patterson. “It’s a huge weight off the back for any junior hockey player. Now, I can just focus on playing my game and getting the other guys committed as well.”

“It’s a super exciting opportunity that I have,” said Amarillo Wranglers forward, Jack Ivey. “A big weight was lifted off my shoulders by committing. I am not wondering if people are watching every game, I can just play my game.”

This is all three of theplayers first season with the Amarillo Wranglers in the North American Hockey League and second season overall playing junior hockey. They know how much hard work it takes to receive a Division I offer.

“A lot of off season, a lot of workouts,” said Amarillo Wranglers forward, Ben Ivey. “I mean coach has been pushing us everday, he has been preparing us for this moment. I can’t express my thanks to everyone who has helped me, so I’m really proud.”

Twins, Jack and Ben Ivey, have been playing hockey together all of their lives, and are excited to continue that for a few more years.

“We were a little worried about where we would end up at college and if we would go together and whether we’d be playing together. Just to both be offered to Army has been a dream come true for both of us,” said Ben Ivey.

All three players will finish out the season with Amarillo this year and Patterson will be going to Army this upcoming fall. The Ivey twins will be back with the Wranglers next seasonand go to Army fall of 2024.

