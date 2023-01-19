Texas Tech Lady Raiders upset No. 25 Texas, 68-64

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Tech took down the Texas women’s basketball team on Wednesday night 68-64 behind another stellar performance from Bre’Amber Scott.

Scott finished the game with 28 points and 7 rebounds while shooting 10/14 from the free throw line. Texas had won 10 of their previous 11 games before falling to Texas Tech. This is Texas Tech’s first win against a team ranked in the top-25 this season.

The Lady Raiders next game is on Saturday against West Virginia.

