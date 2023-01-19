The Return of Winter

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today and tomorrow look to be fairly calm, with highs both days reaching into the low to mid 50′s. Today does look to be on the sunny side, whereas tomorrow we could see more in the way of some cloud cover. As for Saturday, it will likely be the chilliest day we’ve seen in a few weeks (which isn’t saying much) with highs right around 40 degrees, with some snow showers possible in the northern part of the viewing area. Our eyes are also on Tuesday next week, where we could see a more favorable setup for accumulating snow in the area. It is, however, five days out, so confidence is still fairly low on that one.

