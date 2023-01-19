Remains found near Indian Hill Road confirmed to be missing Potter County man

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County officials have identified the remains found near the area of Indian Hill Road and Hope Road during December.

Officials have confirmed that the remains found are 28-year-old Wade Pierce.

Pierce was a resident of the Indian Hills road area and hasn’t been seen or heard from since June 3, 2022.

A month into the search for Pierce, his mom said, “Nothing was missing. We just want to know if he is okay. His family his friends, of course we want to know if he is happy, it’s not like he has to come back if that’s not what he wants to do. We just want to know if he is okay.”

The Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences conducted DNA analysis, which positively identified the remains as belonging to Wade Pierce.

Officials say there is still no evidence of any criminal activity involved in Pierce’s death.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.