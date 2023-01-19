Police searching for missing Clovis woman last seen in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police are searching for a missing Clovis woman who was last seen in downtown Amarillo today while on her way back home.

Amarillo Police Department said they were called a 6:45 p.m. this evening about the missing woman, 61-year-old Sharon Lefebvre.

She was last seen driving a white 1999 Ford Ranger pickup with a red camper on the bed.

About 5:30 p.m. this evening, Lefebvre was last seen eastbound on Interstate 40 from downtown Amarillo.

She was supposed to be headed home to Clovis but never arrived.

She is described as being 5-foot-4 inches tall and weighs 246 pounds. She has long gray hair, blue eyes, and no teeth.

The Ford has a New Mexico disable veteran tags of DV712W.

If anyone has any information, please call APD at (806) 378-3038.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.