Online obituary posted for Athena Brownfield, service planned

A service is planned for next week
Authorities say a postal carrier found Athena’s 5-year-old sister wandering alone outside her...
Authorities say a postal carrier found Athena’s 5-year-old sister wandering alone outside her home alone and knew something was wrong.
By Jarred Burk
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENID, Okla. (KSWO) - An Enid-based funeral service company has posted an obituary online for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield.

Services for Athena are planned for The Stride Bank Center in Enid at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25, according to the website.

KSWO reached out to the OSBI to see if remains found near Rush Springs had been positively identified yet but were told they had not confirmed anything to this point.

When investigators located the remains earlier this week, the OSBI said they had “recovered the remains of a child in rural Grady County outside of Rush Springs.” But said the OSBI “cannot confirm the remains are those of Athena Brownfield.”

To view the online obituary for Athena, you can click here.

