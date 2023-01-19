One2Teach seeing high numbers of enrollment for first semester in the Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One2each, a faster and cost saving program to keep future educators in the Panhandle, is seeing great success.

Amarillo College and West Texas A&M University teamed up to bring One2Teach for students in area high schools the opportunity to earn their teaching degree and save up to a year in college.

One2Teach, a dual credit program through AC and WT, is kicking off its first semester with many future educators eager to enroll.

AC and WT say One2Teach is their response to the teacher shortage in the Panhandle.

“We want to take those students from those communities, get them certified, get them a bachelor’s degree and put them back in their communities as educators. That’s where you have retention for teachers. That’s where you grow your own educators and keep that pipeline from the community to the university and back as certified educators,” said Dr. Beth Garcia, Assistant Dean of Graduate Programs and Sylvia Nugent Professor of Education at West Texas A&M University.

The program was designed to help not only recruit teachers, but to also help them save time and money while earning their degrees.

“Three years post high school to a degree and teaching certification, gets them back to those communities teaching one year faster. And when you’re reducing the year, you’re reducing up to 25 to 33 percent of the total cost,” said Garcia.

AC Director of Education Preparation and Child Development Dennis Sarine says the program will allow students to obtain their goals of becoming teachers in a rapid but also economical way.

“We are taking the financial responsibility of the student and the burden that they face off their plate so that they can go in and be fully engaged as a teacher when they start their first years,” said Sarine.

AC says students and teachers in the Panhandle are excited for this education growth in the area.

One2Teach will continue to recruit students in the spring semester. If you are a student and interested in earning a degree in education, speak with a school councilor for more information.

