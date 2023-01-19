Officials identify 3 of the 4 victims killed in house fire in Clovis

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - New Mexico officials identified the three of the four victims who were killed in a house fire in Clovis.

On Jan. 12, Clovis Fire Department responded to a fire at Wallace Street. Neighbors tried to rescue the four, but were unable to.

The Eastern New Mexico News said 43-year-old Tia Nabours, 41-year-old Chris James and 33-year-old Joshua Ward died from the house fire.

The fourth victim, who recently came to Clovis with Ward, has no been identified as of now.

The cause of death is smoke inhalation.

