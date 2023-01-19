No. 5 Lubbock Christian takes down No. 2 San Jacinto, 50-43

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In a battle between two teams ranked in the top five for TAPPS 3A teams, Lubbock Christian came away victorious over San Jacinto 50-43.

San Jacinto and Lubbock Christian both came into the game undefeated in district play. The game was neck and neck in the first half, but Lubbock Christian started to slightly pull away in the third quarter. Harlie Brabham was among those who shined in the game for the Lady Patriots.

San Jacinto’s next home game comes next Tuesday against Midland Trinity.

