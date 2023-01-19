Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

Lubbock man sentenced to 25 years for sexually abusing teen

Eric Darcy, 28
Eric Darcy, 28(KCBD)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man was sentenced to 25 years for sexually abusing a teen for more than a year.

In 2021, Lubbock police received a CyperTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that 29-year-old Eric Darcy was talking to minors through Yubo, a French social networking app designed to connect people via chatrooms.

Darcy later admitted to investigators in an interview he had a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl. He told investigators he was working as a truck driver and the teen went with him on a three week trip to multiple states.

Darcy engaged in sexual intercourse with the teen across states including Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Mississippi and Arkansas, according to court documents.

Darcy pleaded guilty to a charge of transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual conduct in Sept. 2021. He was initially reindicted on multiple child sex crime charges and later pled guilty.

In addition to his 25-year sentence, Darcy will be on supervised release for 20 years.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police are investigating a late night crash that left one woman dead.
Amarillo Police investigating crash that left one woman dead
Amarillo Police Department said they were called a 6:45 p.m. this evening about the missing...
Clovis woman located and safe, Amarillo police say
A national real estate monitor said today Buc-ee’s is set to start construction on the east...
CoStar: Buc-ee’s set to start construction in March
Christopher Yager
Potter County jury convicts man for shooting, killing victim in June of 2020
A Man with an active warrant from another county was arrested after officials found a bag that...
Man with active warrant arrested after officials find $336,000 worth of drugs at Greyhound station

Latest News

Clovis police are investigating a homicide after a woman died from a stab wound to the neck at...
Clovis Police: Woman dead from stab wound to neck at Love’s Travel Center
The Amarillo Police Department will be using drones as the latest way to help fight crime.
Amarillo Police Department using drones for new Regional Crime Center
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for sexual assault of a child.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for sexual assault of a child
Amarillo Police Department said they were called a 6:45 p.m. this evening about the missing...
Clovis woman located and safe, Amarillo police say