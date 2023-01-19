Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

Husband charged for murder after woman dies of stab wound in neck in Clovis

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A man has been charged for murder after his wife died from a stab wound in the neck after officials responded to a call at the Love’s Travel Center.

According to The Eastern New Mexico News, on Wednesday, January 18, at around 9:25 p.m. the Clovis Police Dispatch Center got a call about an injured person at Love’s Travel Center.

The man who called said his wife was bleeding and possibly had been stabbed in the neck.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 68-year-old Roxie Edwards who had a stab wound to the neck.

Edwards was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead shortly after 10:00 p.m.

Edwards husband 68-year-old Lloyd E. Edwards was taken to the Clovis Police Department for questioning.

He was then arrested for second-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

The 9th Judicial District Major Crimes Unit is currently investigating this homicide.

If you have any information about this homicide, call the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police are investigating a late night crash that left one woman dead.
Amarillo Police investigating crash that left one woman dead
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for sexual assault of a child.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for sexual assault of a child
Potter County officials have identified the remains found near the area of Indian Hill Road and...
Remains found near Indian Hill Road confirmed to be missing Potter County man
Amarillo Police Department said they were called a 6:45 p.m. this evening about the missing...
Clovis woman located and safe, Amarillo police say
A national real estate monitor said today Buc-ee’s is set to start construction on the east...
CoStar: Buc-ee’s set to start construction in March

Latest News

Authorities say a postal carrier found Athena’s 5-year-old sister wandering alone outside her...
Online obituary posted for Athena Brownfield, service planned
Rahll Activity Center Dalhart
Community invited to grand opening of Rahll Activity Center in Dalhart
The city of Amarillo is hosting a job fair this Saturday at the downtown Amarillo Public Library.
City of Amarillo hosting job fair this Saturday
Officials: 4 found dead after house fire in Clovis
Officials identify 3 of the 4 victims killed in house fire in Clovis