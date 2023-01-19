Husband charged for murder after woman dies of stab wound in neck in Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A man has been charged for murder after his wife died from a stab wound in the neck after officials responded to a call at the Love’s Travel Center.

According to The Eastern New Mexico News, on Wednesday, January 18, at around 9:25 p.m. the Clovis Police Dispatch Center got a call about an injured person at Love’s Travel Center.

The man who called said his wife was bleeding and possibly had been stabbed in the neck.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 68-year-old Roxie Edwards who had a stab wound to the neck.

Edwards was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead shortly after 10:00 p.m.

Edwards husband 68-year-old Lloyd E. Edwards was taken to the Clovis Police Department for questioning.

He was then arrested for second-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

The 9th Judicial District Major Crimes Unit is currently investigating this homicide.

If you have any information about this homicide, call the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.