Doppler Dave Tracks Some Snow In Our Northern Counties

By Dave Oliver
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
It has been a nice calm and pleasant January day with highs near thr 50 degree mark. Our next weather system will approach tomorrow and stir up some wind in the 15-25mph range with highs again in the 50s. By tomorrow night, however, snow is likely in our northern areas. Right now it appears that a few rain showers may be possible near Amarillo. and any accumulating snow will be more likely in the Clayton, Boise City, Elkhart zone where winter advisories are in place.

