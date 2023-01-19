Who's Hiring?
Community invited to grand opening of Rahll Activity Center in Dalhart

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - The community is invited to the grand opening of the Kids Inc Rahll Activity Center in Dalhart this Saturday.

The new recreational center, located at 802 Maple St., has activities such as rock climbing, indoor soccer, basketball, a golf simulator, a walking track, pickleball, and batting cages.

“We are excited to finally open this long-awaited facility,” said Jeff Lloyd, Wellington State Bank senior vice president and Rahll Activity Center Board president. “We encourage everyone to come out to the grand opening to take a look at everything the RAC has to offer.”

The project was funded by former mayor of Dalhart, Gene Rahll and his wife, Louise Rahll.

The event is Jan. 21 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and will have a free lunch and tour.

