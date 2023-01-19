Clovis Police: Woman dead from stab wound to neck at Love’s Travel Center

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis police are investigating a homicide after a woman died from a stab wound to the neck at Love’s Travel Center.

According to officials, on Wednesday, January 18, at around 9:25 p.m. the Clovis Police Dispatch Center got a call about an injured person at Love’s Travel Center.

The man who called said his wife was bleeding and possibly had been stabbed in the neck.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 68-year-old woman who had a stab wound to the neck.

The woman was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead shortly after 10:00 p.m.

The 9th Judicial District Major Crimes Unit is currently investigating this homicide.

A suspect has been taken into custody and arrested on the charge of 2nd-degree murder.

Officials say the name of the victim and suspect in this case will be released at a later time.

If you have any information about this homicide, call the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921.

