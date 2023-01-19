Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

Clovis Police: Woman dead from stab wound to neck at Love’s Travel Center

Clovis police are investigating a homicide after a woman died from a stab wound to the neck at...
Clovis police are investigating a homicide after a woman died from a stab wound to the neck at Love’s Travel Center.(WABI)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis police are investigating a homicide after a woman died from a stab wound to the neck at Love’s Travel Center.

According to officials, on Wednesday, January 18, at around 9:25 p.m. the Clovis Police Dispatch Center got a call about an injured person at Love’s Travel Center.

The man who called said his wife was bleeding and possibly had been stabbed in the neck.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 68-year-old woman who had a stab wound to the neck.

The woman was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead shortly after 10:00 p.m.

The 9th Judicial District Major Crimes Unit is currently investigating this homicide.

A suspect has been taken into custody and arrested on the charge of 2nd-degree murder.

Officials say the name of the victim and suspect in this case will be released at a later time.

If you have any information about this homicide, call the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police are investigating a late night crash that left one woman dead.
Amarillo Police investigating crash that left one woman dead
Amarillo Police Department said they were called a 6:45 p.m. this evening about the missing...
Clovis woman located and safe, Amarillo police say
A national real estate monitor said today Buc-ee’s is set to start construction on the east...
CoStar: Buc-ee’s set to start construction in March
Christopher Yager
Potter County jury convicts man for shooting, killing victim in June of 2020
A Man with an active warrant from another county was arrested after officials found a bag that...
Man with active warrant arrested after officials find $336,000 worth of drugs at Greyhound station

Latest News

Eric Darcy, 28
Lubbock man sentenced to 25 years for sexually abusing teen
The Amarillo Police Department will be using drones as the latest way to help fight crime.
Amarillo Police Department using drones for new Regional Crime Center
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for sexual assault of a child.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for sexual assault of a child
Amarillo Police Department said they were called a 6:45 p.m. this evening about the missing...
Clovis woman located and safe, Amarillo police say