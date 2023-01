AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo is hosting a job fair this Saturday at the downtown Amarillo Public Library.

The fair, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Jan. 21, will have city officials who will give information on available opportunities.

The public is invited o meet and network with city departments to learn more.

