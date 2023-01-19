Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

Animal rescuers training deaf dog in hopes of finding forever home: ‘She’s a great little girl’

Animal rescuers in South Carolina are training a deaf dog in hopes of finding it a forever home. (Source: WMBF)
By Julia Richardson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - Animal rescue volunteers in South Carolina say they are training a unique dog in hopes of finding it a forever home.

WMBF reports Callie, like any other dog, is playful, curious and excited to meet people and other dogs. But what makes Callie a rare find is that she is deaf.

Volunteers at All4Paws, an animal rescue center in Pawleys Island, said they have been using a variety of hand cues and treats to communicate with her.

“We’ve had to take a couple of extra preparations and steps to make sure that she gets all that she needs,” said Allison Gillespie, director at All4Paws.

Volunteer Te Andrew has been part of the All4Paws team for eight years. She said there has been a different approach with Callie but the team has sensed the animal’s enthusiasm from the beginning.

“You could just tell she wanted to learn; she has found being around people fascinating,” Andrew said. “So that’s why we just knew we had to do something a little bit different with her.”

According to Andrew, the team got Callie a collar that vibrates after doing some research regarding deaf dogs.

“You have to train her that when she feels a vibration she’ll look at you,” Andrew said. “And then you give her a treat.”

The team at All4Paws said Callie should be ready for adoption in about a month thanks to their training. And when adopted, the team hopes to continue working with Callie’s new family to keep her on track.

“Hopefully we can provide the support that they need so they can keep her on the right track,” Gillespie said. “She’s a great little girl and ready for lots of love.”

Copyright 2023 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 injured in fire at Philips 66 Borger Complex
Highway reopens 6 hours after fire at Phillips 66 Borger Complex
When being interviewed on January 12, Alysia reportedly confessed to OSBI agents that on...
COURT DOCS: Athena Brownfield killed on Christmas (GRAPHIC)
An Amarillo man was sentenced to eight years in prison for flying a victim to Florida for...
Federal court sentences Amarillo man for flying victim to Florida for sex
Amarillo police are investigating a late night crash that left one woman dead.
Amarillo Police investigating crash that left one woman dead
Darla Steve and Zach Smith
Midland baby found safe, Amber Alert discontinued

Latest News

.
Rescuers training deaf dog in hopes of finding forever home
FILE - Trump was questioned under oath in October by lawyers for Carroll, who is suing the...
Donald Trump says he never read book accusing him of rape
FILE - First lady Jill Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
Lesion removed from Jill Biden’s eyelid was non-cancerous
Amarillo Police Department said they were called a 6:45 p.m. this evening about the missing...
Police searching for missing Clovis woman last seen in Amarillo
The incident happened while San Francisco was dealing with torrential rains.
Battery charge for man who sprayed homeless woman with hose