Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for sexual assault of a child

By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for sexual assault of a child.

According to the release, 37-year-old Montana Braumback is wanted by he Potter County Sheriff’s Office for sexual assault of a child.

Braumback is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds.

He has brown eyes and red hair.

If you have any information about Braumback’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

If your tip lead to an arrest you could earn a reward of up to $300.

