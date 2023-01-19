Who's Hiring?
Amarillo College baseball holds media day at Hodgetown ahead of inagural season

Amarillo College baseball players getting ready for batting practice during media day.
Amarillo College baseball players getting ready for batting practice during media day.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College baseball held media day on Thursday ahead of the team’s first ever season.

This is the first ever baseball season for Amarillo College with the school bringing athletics back for the first time since the mid-80s. Players took batting practice and spoke to the media with their first game less than three weeks away.

“This is a beautiful stadium.” Amarillo College freshman and former Amarillo High baseball player Ryan Goodrich said of Hodgetown, the Badgers home field for the season. “It’s just a blessing to play here. I played here a couple times in high school, and it was great. Reached out to coach Rains, and [he said], ‘You know, you’re a hometown kid and we’d love you to have on and think you could be a big part of the program.’”

“We have the talent enough our first year to win a conference championship.” Badgers baseball head coach Brandon Rains said of his team. “I mean, the baseball doesn’t care if it’s the first-year program. That doesn’t matter. We’ve got some really talented players and we’re out here to try to compete and win a conference championship year one. Make no mistake about it.”

Opening Day for the Badgers will take place on February 4, with a doubleheader against Luna Community College.

