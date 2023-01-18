Winds, Snow, Etc.?

The last of Tuesday’s showers are working their way out of the region pre-sunrise this morning, setting the stage for a windy day. For your Wednesday, expect breezy westerly winds at 20-30 mph sustained, then shifting to a northwest wind by this evening, bringing a cold front into the area. Because of this front, we’re likely to see highs in the 40s up north, mid-50s for the Amarillo area, and 60s off to the south. Looking ahead to this weekend, we’re looking at the potential for some winter weather if everything comes together the way it needs to.

