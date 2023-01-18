Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

Winds, Snow, Etc.?

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:47 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The last of Tuesday’s showers are working their way out of the region pre-sunrise this morning, setting the stage for a windy day. For your Wednesday, expect breezy westerly winds at 20-30 mph sustained, then shifting to a northwest wind by this evening, bringing a cold front into the area. Because of this front, we’re likely to see highs in the 40s up north, mid-50s for the Amarillo area, and 60s off to the south. Looking ahead to this weekend, we’re looking at the potential for some winter weather if everything comes together the way it needs to.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 injured in fire at Philips 66 Borger Complex
Highway reopens 6 hours after fire at Phillips 66 Borger Complex
When being interviewed on January 12, Alysia reportedly confessed to OSBI agents that on...
COURT DOCS: Athena Brownfield killed on Christmas (GRAPHIC)
An Amarillo man was sentenced to eight years in prison for flying a victim to Florida for...
Federal court sentences Amarillo man for flying victim to Florida for sex
There is a reward for information on Athena Brownfield.
OSBI: Child remains found, can’t confirm connection to missing 4-year-old
Darla Steve and Zach Smith
Amber alert issued for 11-month-old from Midland

Latest News

Wednesday Outlook with Shelden 1/18
Wednesday Outlook with Shelden 1/18
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Clearing And Cooler
Clearing And Cooler
Rain Showers Approaching