Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

TxDOT: Parts of I-27 to close Wednesday during repairs

Texas Department of Transportation said parts of Interstate 27 will be closed on Wednesday due...
Texas Department of Transportation said parts of Interstate 27 will be closed on Wednesday due to repairs.(Pixabay)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Department of Transportation said parts of Interstate 27 will be closed on Wednesday due to repairs.

From 9:00 a.m. to noon, the center lane of I-27 southbound will be closed from 26th Avenue to Georgia Street.

After the lunch rush, the center lane of I-27 northbound will be closed from Moss Lane o 26th Avenue. TxDOT estimates the closure for about three hours.

The lanes will be closed while crews fill potholes and sweep debris from shoulders.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 injured in fire at Philips 66 Borger Complex
Highway reopens 6 hours after fire at Phillips 66 Borger Complex
When being interviewed on January 12, Alysia reportedly confessed to OSBI agents that on...
COURT DOCS: Athena Brownfield killed on Christmas (GRAPHIC)
An Amarillo man was sentenced to eight years in prison for flying a victim to Florida for...
Federal court sentences Amarillo man for flying victim to Florida for sex
Officials investigating fire.
Fire officials investigating a fire in northwest Amarillo
According to the Jones County Fire Council, the home was a total loss.
Dad dies in house fire while trying to save family dogs, firefighters say

Latest News

Amarillo Police Department generic
Amarillo police to implement future plans to decrease gun violence trends
We continue our series on gun violence. This time on the topic of misconceptions regarding...
Amarillo Police Department discusses misconceptions of those involved in gun violence
Mass shooters have the desire to be recognized and typically let people know they are about to...
‘They want notoriety’: Experts debunk myths pertaining to mass shootings
The Texas A&M Forest Service is giving a $220,000 grant to the Hart Volunteer Fire Department...
Texas A&M Forest Service gives grant money to Hart Volunteer Fire Department to buy new brush truck