TxDOT: Parts of I-27 to close Wednesday during repairs

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Department of Transportation said parts of Interstate 27 will be closed on Wednesday due to repairs.

From 9:00 a.m. to noon, the center lane of I-27 southbound will be closed from 26th Avenue to Georgia Street.

After the lunch rush, the center lane of I-27 northbound will be closed from Moss Lane o 26th Avenue. TxDOT estimates the closure for about three hours.

The lanes will be closed while crews fill potholes and sweep debris from shoulders.

