TxDOT: Parts of I-27 to close Wednesday during repairs
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Department of Transportation said parts of Interstate 27 will be closed on Wednesday due to repairs.
From 9:00 a.m. to noon, the center lane of I-27 southbound will be closed from 26th Avenue to Georgia Street.
After the lunch rush, the center lane of I-27 northbound will be closed from Moss Lane o 26th Avenue. TxDOT estimates the closure for about three hours.
The lanes will be closed while crews fill potholes and sweep debris from shoulders.
