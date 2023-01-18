Who's Hiring?
Tascosa girls beat Amarillo High for the first time since 2009

Tascosa girls beat Amarillo High for the first time since 2009
By KJ Doyle
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 12:42 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For the first time since 2009, the Tascosa Lady Rebels took down the #3 Amarillo High Lady Sandies on Tuesday night, 53-50.

Daizjia Oages played a huge role in the victory for Tascosa, including a layup in the final moments that clinched the victory for Tascosa. With the win, the Tascosa girls move to 21-4 on the season overall and 3-1 in district.

Meanwhile, in the boys game #5 Amarillo High took down the Rebels by a final score of 60-43. Cooper Pillion was a force on both offense and defense for the Sandies, helping set the tone early on in the game and springing them to a victory.

All four teams will have their next matchup against Plainview. Amarillo High will play Plainview on Friday, while Tascosa will wait until Tuesday for the games as they have an open date this upcoming Friday.

