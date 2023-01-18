Swimming instructor arrested after 4-year-old drowns on 2nd day of swim lessons

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/Gray News) - Authorities in Georgia say a swimming instructor has been arrested in the death of a 4-year-old boy.

WRDW reports that 4-year-old Israel “Izzy” Scott drowned on his second day of swimming lessons at a home in Burke County on June 14.

On Tuesday, Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents served an arrest warrant to Izzy’s instructor, 66-year-old Lexie Tenhuisen.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office said it initially declined to charge Tenhuisen in connection with the boy’s death. However, District Attorney Jared Williams decided to charge her with involuntary manslaughter after a further investigation.

According to authorities, Izzy was among a group of children attending swimming lessons provided by Tenhuisen in June.

Near the end of the lesson, the boy reportedly got into the deep water of the pool undetected. Tenhusien’s granddaughter noticed him in the pool and told the instructor.

Tenhuisen had just gotten out of the pool with the children to dry off after the last swimming relay, according to officials.

The instructor reportedly immediately jumped back into the pool to rescue Izzy and a parent, a registered nurse, began CPR until first responders arrived at the home.

Authorities said Izzy was transported by ambulance to the hospital in critical condition before dying.

According to county officials, an autopsy previously concluded that Izzy’s death was a result of accidental drowning and that no foul play was suspected in the boy’s death.

Tenhuisen was booked this week into the Burke County Detention Center on an involuntary manslaughter charge. She has since posted bail, according to authorities.

