Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

Stream the Caprock vs Palo Duro and Randall vs Pampa basketball games here

TPSN will be hosting the boys and girls Caprock vs Palo Duro and Randall vs Pampa basketball...
TPSN will be hosting the boys and girls Caprock vs Palo Duro and Randall vs Pampa basketball games.(TPSN)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will be hosting the boys and girls Caprock vs Palo Duro and Randall vs Pampa basketball games.

The games are scheduled for Friday, January 20.

To stream the girls Caprock vs Palo Duro game at 6 p.m., click here.

To stream the boys Caprock vs Palo Duro game at 7:30 p.m., click here.

Listen:

To listen to the girls Randall vs Pampa game at 5:45 p.m., click here.

To listen to the boys Randall vs Pampa game at 7:15 p.m., click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 injured in fire at Philips 66 Borger Complex
Highway reopens 6 hours after fire at Phillips 66 Borger Complex
When being interviewed on January 12, Alysia reportedly confessed to OSBI agents that on...
COURT DOCS: Athena Brownfield killed on Christmas (GRAPHIC)
An Amarillo man was sentenced to eight years in prison for flying a victim to Florida for...
Federal court sentences Amarillo man for flying victim to Florida for sex
There is a reward for information on Athena Brownfield.
OSBI: Child remains found, can’t confirm connection to missing 4-year-old
Darla Steve and Zach Smith
Midland baby found safe, Amber Alert discontinued

Latest News

Tascosa Lady Rebels celebrate taking down Amarillo High for the first time since 2009.
Tascosa girls beat Amarillo High for the first time since 2009
Emma Troxell leads the Bushland Falcons to a win over Dalhart.
Bushland girls stay undefeated in district, boys fall to Dalhart
sports
VIDEO: Sandies and Rebels go head to head in basketball district match up
TPSN will host livestreams of the Tascosa vs Amarillo High basketball games on Tuesday, January...
Stream Tascosa vs Amarillo High basketball games here