Stream the Caprock vs Palo Duro and Randall vs Pampa basketball games here

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will be hosting the boys and girls Caprock vs Palo Duro and Randall vs Pampa basketball games.

The games are scheduled for Friday, January 20.

To stream the girls Caprock vs Palo Duro game at 6 p.m., click here.

To stream the boys Caprock vs Palo Duro game at 7:30 p.m., click here.

Listen:

To listen to the girls Randall vs Pampa game at 5:45 p.m., click here.

To listen to the boys Randall vs Pampa game at 7:15 p.m., click here.

