Potter County jury convicts man for shooting, killing victim in June of 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A Potter County jury convicted and sentenced a man for shooting and killing a victim in June of 2020.

On Jan. 12 after a five day trial, Christopher Yager was convicted for the murder of Alejandro Chavez stemming from June 6, 2020, the 47th District Attorney’s Office said.

Chavez was shot once in the face and was instantly killed at the Country Inn and Suites.

After 40 minutes of deliberation, Yager was sentenced to 38 years in prison.

The trial took place in the 108th District Court with the Honorable Douglas R. Woodburn presiding.

Initially, the case was tried in April of 2022, but resulted in a hung jury.

