Plane makes emergency landing at Rick Husband Airport due to hydraulic issues

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A United Express airplane flying from Houston was diverted to the Rick Husband Amarillo Airport due to hydraulic issues.

At around 11:53, a plane that was carrying around 40 passengers had to make an emergency landing at the Amarillo airport.

Officials say the plane did land safely.

The destination was Eisenhower Wichita.

